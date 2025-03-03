Bode George Backs Fubara On Fresh Council Polls, Warns FG Against Stoking Crisis

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has thrown his weight behind Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on his decision to conduct fresh local government elections, describing it as the most logical step forward.

George stated that Governor Fubara has the constitutional authority to oversee local government elections and that conducting fresh polls would be the most peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

“That is the most sensible thing to do; that is his purview. He is now struggling to reduce the pains of the people, and they (FG) should listen to him because he controls the State Electoral Commission.

“Rather than resort to violence, he is reassuring the people that he can conduct another election within a week. He can do it, and I agree with him,” George said.

Naija News reports that George’s statement comes after Fubara assured the people of the state that his administration would implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

Supreme Court Verdict ‘Disheartening’ – George

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict, which nullified the local government elections conducted in October 2024 and halted federal allocations to local governments in Rivers State, George condemned the ruling, warning that it could trigger serious unrest in the country.

He said, “This is disheartening. What the Supreme Court has done is not fair to the people of Rivers State.

“How can the allocations meant for people at the grassroots be withheld? How does he expect workers to survive and feed their families?

“What the Supreme Court should have done is to annul the election and direct the governor to conduct a fresh one, not rule that local government allocations be withheld.”

George urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter before it escalates into a national crisis, cautioning that rising tensions in the oil-producing state could have severe economic repercussions.

The elder statesman said, “I want to advise the President that this is something that can cause problems for the country. I also want to advise him to do something and not cause problems for the people of Rivers State.

“The people are hungry and angry; he should not compound their problems because, before you know it, they may begin to burst oil pipelines, which will negatively impact the country’s revenue.

“Why do we keep adding more pain to the people? I am not a lawyer, but this is deeply disheartening. I have a lot of sympathy for the poor people.”