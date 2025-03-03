‘Be Vigilant, Report Suspicious Activities’ – Police Clarify Reports Of 79 Terrorists In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has refuted circulating social media reports alleging the presence of 79 terrorists in the Lugbe area of Abuja, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Amid rising security concerns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the police reassured residents that there is no intelligence to support such allegations.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, dismissed the viral message—widely circulated on WhatsApp and other platforms—as a deliberate attempt to incite panic and disrupt peace in the city.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false and misleading message alleging the presence of 79 terrorists in the Lugbe axis and announcing a curfew. This message is entirely untrue and should be disregarded,” the statement read.

The police emphasized that intelligence assessments had found no evidence of any terrorist activity in Lugbe or its environs.

“The message, purportedly signed by ‘ACP Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Police Command Headquarters, Abuja,’ is a fabrication. It was generated by individuals seeking to create tension and panic in the FCT,” the statement added.

The police authority urged Nigerians to rely only on verified information from official sources, including the police force’s social media handles, and warned against spreading unverified security alerts that could cause unnecessary alarm.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the FCT and the entire country. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” the statement read.