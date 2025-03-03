Bandits Kidnap Four University Students In Katsina

Four students from the Federal University, Dutsinma (FUDMA), who live in the Paris Quarters of Dutsinma, Katsina State, have been reportedly whisked away by armed bandits.

A resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity informed journalists that the incident occurred at approximately 2:20 AM on Sunday, March 2, when the masked attackers, armed with AK-47 rifles, invaded the area and kidnapped the students.

Following a distress call, security personnel were dispatched to the location; however, the assailants had already fled with their captives.

Naija News reports that Dutsinma is among the local government areas in Katsina State that continue to grapple with significant security issues, including banditry and cattle rustling, despite ongoing efforts by the government and security forces to address these challenges.

At the time of this report, there had been no official comments from the state police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, or other government representatives regarding the incident.

Nevertheless, a Daily Trust report suggests that security forces have initiated a search operation to recover the abducted students safely.

Nigeria has experienced a troubling increase in student abductions in recent years, underscoring the escalating security crisis in the country.

In April 2021, Greenfield University in Kaduna State was targeted in a bold attack by gunmen, resulting in the abduction of at least 20 students and two staff members. Tragically, three of the kidnapped students were later discovered deceased after several days.

After enduring a month of captivity, the remaining 14 students were ultimately released.

In May 2024, Confluence University in Kogi State faced a similar situation, with at least nine students abducted from their classrooms.

Additionally, in February 2025, four female students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University in Makurdi, Benue State, were also taken by kidnappers.