We Will Resist Plan To Impeach Fubara – Sara-Igbe

With the major consolidated cases against him dismissed by the Supreme Court, embattled Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, appears to be clutching onto one final legal lifeline—the case of the defection of 27 lawmakers to the APC.

It is important to note that of all five consolidated cases brought before the Supreme Court, the issue of defection was not among them. This explains why the judgment was silent on the matter.

As legal experts say, the court cannot rule on what was not presented before it. The defection case remains pending at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, leaving uncertainty over whether the pro-Wike Assembly faction will allow Fubara the time to pursue the case through to the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the political analysts believe that the defection case is a constitutional disaster for lawmakers. Their fear, according to sources, is that Fubara’s legal challenge could eventually render them illegitimate, which could jeopardize their control of the Assembly.

To avoid this, there is speculation that the lawmakers may accelerate the process to remove Fubara from office, thus killing the defection case before it reaches a final determination.

Fubara’s Next Move: Wait, Resist, Or Defect?

Commenting on the options available to Fubara, a chieftain of the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum, Anabs Sara-Igbe in a chat with Vanguard, believes the governor will hold out until the defection case is determined.

He said, “Fubara believes in God. And God will make his enemies fools. “If Amaewhule and his co-travellers go ahead to impeach the governor, there will be resistance.”

Similarly, the President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba emphasized that Fubara remains a strategist who will assess the legal interpretations of the judgment before making any move.

“There is no cause for panic. We have to wait and get the interpretation of the judgment,” he said.

However, a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, was less optimistic about Fubara’s chances.

“The only option left for Fubara is prayer,” he declared.

According to him, the enemies of the state have taken over, and only divine intervention could save the embattled governor.

A top Ogoni politician, who spoke anonymously, hinted at a potential political deal that could guarantee Fubara’s survival.

“One of the conditions to resolve this crisis could be for Fubara to decamp to the APC. That way, he guarantees Tinubu’s support for 2027, which may grant him protection from impeachment,” the source revealed.

Despite the ongoing battle, Fubara appears to be creating an alternative political structure. He recently directed all 23 local government chairmen in Rivers State to contest the October 5 council election under the Action Peoples Party (APP), a move seen as an attempt to solidify his political base beyond the PDP and APC.