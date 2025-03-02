Tinubu Approves ₦80 Billion For Alau Dam, To Be Completed In 2 Years

The Federal Government, on Saturday, flagged off the reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumun Utsev, who flagged off the reconstruction, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration was committed to enhancing water resource infrastructure, ensuring flood control, and fostering economic growth in the region.

He noted that the devastating flood of 10th September 2024, which affected Maiduguri and surrounding communities, necessitated the urgent intervention by the government.

The Minister explained that following a comprehensive assessment by a high-powered Technical Committee on Evaluation of Dams in the country, President Tinubu approved the sum of ₦80 billion for the full reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam.

“The project will be executed in two phases over 24 months, Phase One, which is the immediate intervention to mitigate flood risks, will span from March 2025 to September 2025, while the second

Phase, which consists of extensive desilting and structural enhancement to ensure long-term resilience, will span from October 2025 to March 2027,” he said.

Utsev assured the people of Borno State that the Ministry would continue to provide requisite support for the project’s implementation.

He urged the contractors and engineers handling the execution of the project to uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental stewardship, stressing that the project is crucial to restoring hope and security in Borno State.

Gov Zulum Lauds Tinubu’s Effort

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for prioritizing Borno State’s needs.

He highlighted the socio-economic benefits of the upgraded dam, including potable water supply, irrigation, flood control, and hydroelectric power generation.

“This project signifies not just the repair of a physical structure but the revitalization of hope and prosperity for our people. This groundbreaking ceremony is a testament to the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to Borno State, not just in terms of infrastructure but also in restoring livelihoods and dignity to our citizens,” he said.

He assured the Federal Government of the full support of the Borno State Government in ensuring smooth execution of the project and appealed for both phases to be executed concurrently to ensure the desilting of critical waterways.