Tension In PDP As Pro/Anti-Wike Faction Await Supreme Court Ruling

The battle for control within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, which significantly bolstered the influence of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that while Wike’s allies celebrate the verdict, which granted his loyalists control of the Rivers State House of Assembly, his opponents within the PDP hierarchy are reportedly anxious as they await the Supreme Court’s decision on the party’s National Secretary position.

The dispute pits Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a Wike ally, against Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, who enjoys the backing of the PDP Governors’ Forum and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT). The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for March 10 to consider Anyanwu’s appeal against his removal from office, which was previously upheld by the Court of Appeal.

One of the pressing concerns among PDP stakeholders is the proposal by the PDP Governors’ Forum and the BoT for the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Ambassador Umar Ilyas Damagum, to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by March 13.

The last PDP NEC meeting took place on April 18, 2024. Although another meeting was initially set for October 2024, it was later postponed indefinitely. The renewed push from the Governors’ Forum and BoT for a March 13 meeting has revived tensions, especially with the National Secretary’s office in limbo amid the ongoing leadership tussle.

On February 6, 2025, the Supreme Court set March 10 as the hearing date for Anyanwu’s appeal. Represented by his counsel, Ken Njemanze (SAN), Anyanwu is challenging the December 20, 2024, ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld his removal and recognized Udeh-Okoye as the rightful National Secretary.

Anyanwu argues that fraudulent documents were used against him in the lower courts and claims that the appellate court overstepped its authority by ruling on what he considers an internal party matter. He further insists that the PDP’s constitution clearly outlines a four-year single term for party officials, meaning his removal lacked proper legal backing.

The respondents in the case include the PDP and its National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagun.

Reports suggest that power blocs seeking to unseat both Anyanwu and Damagum are banking on an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling against Anyanwu. Should that happen, they aim to use the NEC meeting to push Damagum out as Acting National Chairman.

“Nobody wants to talk now. We are intently looking forward to the March 10 verdict. And if it goes the way we expect, we will be able to oust them (Damagum and Anyanwu) and give the party a fresh start,” a BoT member, speaking anonymously, told The Nation.

Beyond Friday’s Supreme Court ruling, Wike’s supporters have drawn further confidence from a recent Federal High Court decision in Abakaliki, which upheld the expulsion of Chief Ali Odefa, former PDP Vice Chairman (South East). Odefa played a significant role in supporting Udeh-Okoye’s bid for the National Secretary position.

Additionally, last Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Anyanwu’s application to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing his removal as PDP’s National Secretary.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the PDP leadership remains cautious, especially with the upcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025. In the meantime, the party has refrained from allowing Udeh-Okoye to sign official documents, despite pressure from some stakeholders.

As the power struggle continues between the Wike and Atiku Abubakar factions, tensions have further intensified at the PDP National Secretariat. The party recently rejected a letter introducing the newly elected South-South Zonal Working Committee, which was chaired by Chief Dan Orbih, a Wike loyalist, following a congress in Cross River State.

The letter, addressed to Senator Anyanwu as National Secretary, was repeatedly stamped as “rejected mail” by the PDP Directorate of Mobilization upon arrival, reflecting the deepening divide within the party’s leadership.