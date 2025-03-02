Supreme Court Ruling On Rivers LG Allocations Plot To Destabilize Fubara’s Government – Timi Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has strongly criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling suspending federal allocations to local governments in Rivers State, calling it a calculated attempt to destabilize Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Frank labeled the judgment a “gross miscarriage of justice”, alleging that the judiciary has been compromised to serve political interests.

Naija News reports that he warned that the ruling could trigger unrest in Rivers State, calling on Nigerians and the international community to hold President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, accountable for any resulting instability.

Frank slammed the Supreme Court’s decision as “the most fraudulent judgment ever delivered in Nigeria’s history”, asserting that it was not based on legal merit but on political maneuvering.

“How can the Supreme Court give this kind of anti-truth, anti-God, inhuman, anti-justice, and compromised judgment that is obviously meant to give the opposition APC the leeway to take over Rivers State?” he queried.

Defection Of Lawmakers Invalid – Frank

The political activist, who also serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, insisted that the 27 lawmakers at the center of the controversy had illegally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, making their continued stay in the Rivers State House of Assembly illegitimate.

“We make bold to say that everybody knows that the suspended 27 lawmakers from Rivers State illegally defected from PDP to APC, and despite this kangaroo judgment, they are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” he alleged.

According to Frank, the court’s decision to suspend local government allocations is a deliberate attempt to financially starve Fubara’s administration, crippling governance in Rivers State.

“By giving an order to withhold the local government allocation to Rivers State, the Supreme Court is weakening and undermining the Siminalayi Fubara administration and using the court order to starve the people of Rivers State who voted him into power,” he argued.

Frank further accused the Tinubu administration of enabling the suspended lawmakers to push for Fubara’s impeachment, stating that the goal was to seize control of Rivers State using judicial and political means.

Calls For Resistance Against Subversion

Despite the legal and political turmoil, Frank urged Rivers residents to remain resolute in their support for Fubara and mobilize against any attempts to subvert democracy in the state.

“The governor is fighting to protect the resources of Rivers State and uphold constitutional governance, and the people must stand with him,” he stated.