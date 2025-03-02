Sexual Harassment: The Senate President, Akpabio Has To Step Aside – Idam

Activist lawyer, Madubuachi Idam, has called for a commission of inquiry to be set up to probe allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Idam, in a statement issued on Sunday, urged Akpabio to step aside while the investigation is conducted, warning that no one should use court orders to frustrate the probe.

He made the remarks while commending the response of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, who confirmed that Akpabio made several sexual overtures at his wife in his presence.

Naija News recall that Natasha had accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her, stating that her refusal led to intimidation and the denial of privileges in the Senate.

In response, Akpabio’s wife accused Natasha of lying, questioning whether Uduaghan was aware of these claims before they were made public.

‘How Do You Respect Someone Who Wanted To Sleep With Your Wife?’

Reacting to Uduaghan’s stance, Idam expressed astonishment at how he maintained his composure despite the gravity of the allegations.

“How do you retain your composure and tacit respect for an alleged horny Senate President who, to your foreknowledge, craves to satisfy his sexual urge in-between the legs of your wife?

“God has not created many of such class of men!” Idam asked.

Idam further raised concerns that Akpabio’s alleged advances influenced his decision-making on national issues.

He said, “I doubted why a man at that level of the Senate President should allow his urge to influence his reasoning over national issues, like frustrating a Bill concerning the Ajaokuta Steel Mill that will benefit the masses, just because his sexual desires were yet to be met.”

He also questioned the treatment of female senators in the Senate, asking, “I’m wondering how many other female senators have succumbed or are willing to yield to such advances simply to have their motions heard or Bills passed in the Senate, and how many will be saved if this matter is given the best attention.”

Demands Akpabio’s Suspension For Probe

Idam insisted that a commission of inquiry must be established to ensure an unbiased and thorough investigation, adding that Akpabio must step aside.

He said, “A commission of inquiry has to be set up to investigate these allegations, and while that is going on, the Senate President has to step aside in order to allow a discreet investigation of the matter.”

He also warned against any legal maneuvering to halt the investigation, stressing:

Idam added, “No one must shop or procure a court order to frustrate the investigation. Nigeria is on her knees.”