Senate President, Akpabio Woos Otti To APC

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, lauded Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for his developmental strides and for celebrating Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his 70th birthday.

Akpabio, who spoke at the birthday ceremony organised by the Abia State Government, also hinted at offering Governor Otti a grand celebration if he joins the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing Otti as a generous leader, Akpabio commended his commitment to the welfare of Ndi Abia.

“Otti’s decision to honour Abaribe despite political differences shows he understands politics and has endeared himself to the people of Abia.

“Governor Alex Otti is like me. He will be generous to the people of Abia because he has a kind heart,” he said.

Akpabio further praised Otti’s political acumen, stating, “By honouring Abaribe, you are not just celebrating him, you are making a strategic political move. Through Abaribe, you have won the hearts of the people of Abia South.

“When you seek re-election, you will see that this was money well spent. If you realise how highly we regard Abaribe in Nigeria, you will know you are honouring a man you will never regret celebrating. Congratulations, my governor.”

‘Join APC, And You’ll See My Full Praise’

Akpabio, while acknowledging Otti’s work in Abia, jokingly remarked that he could not publicly commend him while he remains in the Labour Party.

“I have seen the good work you are doing, but I cannot publicly commend you because you are in the Labour Party—you are still labouring. The day you join the APC, you will hear my full praise and see how I will celebrate you,” he teased.

Akpabio also paid tribute to Abaribe’s integrity and devotion to his people, recalling his decision to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu.

The senate president said, “Abaribe is a man of sacrifice, a true son of Ndi Igbo. When you signed the bail bond for Nnamdi Kanu, people were shocked. They asked why a senator would take such a risk. When I asked you, you said you believed so strongly in his cause that even if he fled, you were willing to go to prison on his behalf.”

He described Abaribe as a role model for Ndi Igbo and Nigerian youths, adding, “Today, we celebrate a man of astute integrity and grace. God’s grace has brought him this far. This is why I am here—not necessarily for Abaribe. I have celebrated him in the Senate. But I came to join you, Otti, in giving glory to God for the life of a man worth emulating.”

Otti: This Is Not A Political Gathering

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti congratulated Abaribe, describing him as a fearless and courageous leader worthy of celebration.

He said, “This celebration is not politically motivated. I am committed to honouring Abians who deserve recognition,” Otti said.

“We are here to celebrate a man of courage, selflessness, and truth. This is not a political gathering. Politicians think about the next election, but leaders think about the next generation.”

He dismissed speculations about his political future, stating, “If you came here thinking about votes, keep your votes. I am not interested in them. By the way, have I told you I am running in 2027? I can return to where I came from. Some people claim I went to London for meetings—we have been holding meetings right here. They have simply run out of ideas.”