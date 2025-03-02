Senate Cannot Investigate Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Allegation – Akpabio’s Aide

The special adviser on media to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Eseme Eyiboh, has stated that the Senate cannot investigate the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against his principal by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as no formal petition has been submitted to the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News on Sunday, Eyiboh clarified that the senator representing Kogi Central, Akpoti-Uduaghan, has not lodged any official complaint regarding sexual harassment with the Senate, police, or any other legal body.

“There is no petition, either to the police, court, or Senate regarding sexual harassment. It is just somebody exercising the right to public communication, that is, freedom of expression,” he said.

Naija News reports that Eyiboh further dismissed calls for an inquiry, insisting that an investigation can only be initiated if a formal complaint is submitted.

Allegation Stirred Reactions

On Friday, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her in his office and residence in Akwa Ibom State.

The claim sparked widespread reactions, prompting Akpabio’s wife, Ekaette Akpabio, to file a lawsuit against Akpoti-Uduaghan. Some political figures have since called for an investigation into the matter.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki had advised the leadership of the 10th Senate to follow the precedent set during his tenure when he was accused of importing an official car without paying customs duty. However, Eyiboh dismissed the comparison, saying it had no relevance in the current case.

“What Bukola Saraki said has no place for contemplation at this level,” Eyiboh argued.

“She went to a public television platform, another person could have gone to Wuse Market to lay an allegation. And you are asking the institution to investigate?”

Eyiboh insisted that without a formal complainant, there is no basis for an investigation, adding that the case against Saraki involved an administrative issue, whereas Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations remain unsubstantiated.

“It is a different thing that happened to Senator Saraki during his time on the car issue. In this case, there is no petition anywhere. There is no petition on sexual harassment.”

“So, from where will the Senate as an institution set up a panel? Who is the complainant? There is no complainant. What he (Saraki) is saying has no place in the conversation,” he concluded.