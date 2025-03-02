Rhodes-Vivour Condemns Forceful Takeover Of Lagos Assembly

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned the forceful takeover of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as an assault on democratic institutions and the rule of law.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement released on Saturday expressed deep concern over the development, warning that a dangerous precedent was being set.

“What we witnessed at the House of Assembly represents a troubling pattern where might is increasingly valued over right. This forceful seizure of the legislative chambers undermines the very foundations of our democracy and sends a disturbing message about how power is wielded in our state,” he said.

The former governorship candidate criticized the ruling party in Lagos, accusing it of systematically promoting thuggery and violence over governance and ideas.

He argued that such actions eroded public trust in governance and weakened democratic values, which should be upheld to preserve the rule of law.

“For too long, Lagos politics has been defined by intimidation rather than inspiration, by coercion rather than conviction. The ruling party has consistently demonstrated a willingness to use force to have its way, notwithstanding the popular will of the people,” Rhodes-Vivour stated.

Calls For Lagosians To Demand Better Leadership

Rhodes-Vivour urged Lagos residents to see the current crisis as a wake-up call ahead of future elections, stressing that voters must prioritize candidates who demonstrate character, competence, and compassion, regardless of party affiliation.

“The quality of our democracy depends entirely on the quality of individuals we elect to represent us. Lagosians deserve leaders who view public office as a sacred trust rather than a platform for personal aggrandizement,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour further stressed the need for accountability in governance, stating that Lagos must move beyond politics of coercion and embrace a leadership that is truly committed to the welfare of the people.