Ohanaeze Speaks On Calling For Fubara’s Impeachment

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has denied reports that it called on Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, to commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News noted that the group clarified that it had no official position on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, adding that the report did not originate from Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

A faction of Ohanaeze, however, on Saturday, urged Speaker Amaewhule to initiate impeachment proceedings against Fubara, following the Supreme Court verdict on Friday, which reinstated the sacked pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers, including Speaker Amaewhule.

The statement calling for Fubara’s impeachment was reportedly signed by factional Deputy President-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Publicity Secretary, Chief Chinenyeze Ohia.

Ohanaeze Secretary-General: Statement Did Not Come From Us

Speaking with Punch on Saturday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretary-General, Ezechi Chukwu, dismissed the claim that the organization was behind the impeachment call.

“That statement didn’t emanate from us. We don’t know anything about it; we don’t have any position on this matter, and we have nothing to say about it.

“We are not associated with it. Members of the public, including the media, should always be careful about where they get information. They must verify any information,” Chukwu said.

The political turmoil in Rivers State has escalated following the Supreme Court’s ruling, with Speaker Martin Amaewhule’s faction consolidating control of the Assembly.