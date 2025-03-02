NNPP Chieftain Drags Govt To Court Over Demolition Of His Shopping Mall In Borno

A prominent member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Attom Magira, has initiated legal action against the Borno State government concerning the demolition of his multimillion naira shopping mall.

Naija News reports that the state authorities destroyed the four-storey structure on Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road, opposite the State low-cost housing estate in Maiduguri.

Represented by his attorney, Hamza N. Dantani Esq. of Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law, Hon. Attom Magira, a law-abiding citizen, has sought the court’s intervention.

Dantani stated that, as a last resort for the common citizen, he has filed a lawsuit at the Borno State High Court in the case of Alhaji M. Attom Magira v. Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BOSUPDB); Suit No. BOHC/MG/CV/8/2025, aiming to halt the unlawful demolition of his property until the court determines whether any town planning regulations were violated.

He contended that the Borno State Government orchestrated the demolition under the direct orders of the current administration led by Governor Babagana Zulum.

Our correspondent noted that the state government has recently undertaken the demolition of illegal structures and residential buildings in various areas of the state capital; however, no official statement has been released regarding the demolition of Hon. Magira’s property.

Dantani remarked, “The demolition of my client’s Plaza represents not only an assault on an individual’s investment but also a flagrant violation of the rule of law, judicial authority, and the economic prospects of Borno State.”

“This brazen act, driven by political vendetta rather than lawful governance, exposes the alarming level of impunity that has become the trademark of present administration.

“Hon. Attom Magira is the lawful owner of the property described above, having been granted a statutory right of occupancy over the land and having duly obtained all necessary permits from the relevant state government agency, Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BOSUPDB).

“In compliance with all applicable laws, he paid all required fees and was issued development permit no. BSUPDB/DC/2194 over his statutory right of occupancy no. BO/86138. It is pretty interesting that during the entire construction phase of the property, BOSUPDB never raised any concerns about town planning violations.

“Beyond personal gain, Hon. Attom Magira’s investment was a source of livelihood for many people in Borno State, employing indigenes and residents in various capacities during construction and providing commercial space that would have boosted local businesses. In a state ravaged by Boko Haram terrorism, insecurity, and economic crisis, such an investment should have been welcomed and protected—not torn down in the name of political persecution.”