Nigeria’s Situation Requires Cooperation, Okonkwo Says After Visiting Atiku

Former spokesman of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed Presidential Campaign Organization, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said Nigeria’s political situation requires cooperation.

The Nollywood legend stated this after a meeting with former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Okonwko defected from Labour Party (LP), citing political leadership crisis. He was also a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but defected to LP in the build up to the 2023 general election.

After his defection from LP, Barrister Okonkwo further called on Obi, Atiku and President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from contesting the 2027 general election.

On his 𝕏 handle on Saturday, the Nollywood legend said his meeting with the former Vice President was a success. He disclosed that it centered on restoring Nigeria to its path of greatness and how best to chart a new course for the nation.

“It’s a privilege and honour to be invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for our beloved country. The situation in Nigeria today requires the cooperation of every well-meaning Nigerian to ensure that our country is restored to its path of greatness,” he said.

Currently out of party, Okonkwo, in an interview, said he would not return to the APC.