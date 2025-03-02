Nigeria Cannot Afford To Be Governed Like A Reality TV Show – Peter Obi Blasts Leaders

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged political leaders in Nigeria to focus on governance and stop embarrassing the citizens.

Peter Obi, in a statement on Sunday in which he reacted to the various happenings in different parts of the country, said Nigerian leaders are engaging in frivolities while various national issues of utmost importance are left unattended.

Touching on the allegations of sexual harassment between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to the Lagos House of Assembly speakership saga, to the recent Supreme Court judgement on the Rivers State political crisis, Obi submitted that what is coming out of the three arms of government is disgusting and uninspiring.

He further appealed that the leaders of the three arms of government should avoid undue interference in happenings at the state levels.

Instead, the former Anambra State Governor urged Nigerian leaders to take urgent steps in addressing the myriad of challenges facing the country and its citizens.

Obi also accused Nigerian leaders of neglecting serious governance in favour of political rascality, thus making a mockery of leadership.

He concluded that Nigerians deserve better and that the leaders must take urgent steps to correct the various irregularities.

In his words, “It is deeply troubling that Nigeria’s political leadership is rapidly descending into an embarrassing spectacle.

“We are at a time when our nation faces the highest levels of actual and multidimensional poverty, soaring infant mortality rates, millions of out-of-school children, one of the most insecure and hunger-stricken nations on earth, grappling with escalating insecurity and countless other challenges.

“One would expect our leaders to be focusing and sacrificing solely on providing urgent, transformative solutions to this myriad of problems but not necessarily.

“Instead, the national discourse is consumed by trivialities, whether it is allegations of sexual harassment or budget padding in the National Assembly, controversies surrounding State Houses of Assembly speakership, reckless Court judgments threatening to destabilize or deprive the State of funding to provide needed services to the citizens.

“What is coming out of the three arms of government, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary is disgusting and uninspiring. The Executive show of negative power as seen in Osun state, the reckless Judiciary pronouncement on Rivers State that is capable of threatening democracy plus the embarrassing scandal from the National Assembly all combine to give a gloomy picture of our democratic journey.

“Leaders in these three arms should avoid undue disruptive interference in affairs of sub-national government activities.

“Urgent steps should be taken by the leadership of the three arms to stabilize our polity and stem politicians from defecting to parties where they feel it will be easier to rig them into office.

“This reckless neglect of serious governance is a grave disservice to the millions of Nigerians who deserve competent, accountable leadership focused on solving real problems.

“The blatant display of political rascality, coupled with widespread irregularities, paints a distressing picture of a leadership that has abandoned its core responsibility to the people and is making governance resemble a theatrical performance rather than a serious commitment to public service.

“While citizens bear the crushing weight of various hardships due to misgovernance, those in power prioritize personal interests and political gamesmanship over the nation’s well-being.

“This mockery of leadership is not only unacceptable, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust.

“Nigeria cannot afford to be governed like a reality TV show while millions suffer for so long. It is time for leadership rooted in character, competence, capacity, consistency, compassion, and urgency—leadership that prioritizes education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

“Anything less threatens the nation’s stability, undermines the present, and betrays the nation’s future.

“A new Nigeria is POssible! -PO.”