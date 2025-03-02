Natasha: Akeredolu’s Wife Tells Akpabio To Step Down

Former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to step down from his position following an accusation of sexual harassment.

Naija News reported that Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accused the Senate President of sexually harassing her.

In a statement on her 𝕏 handle, Mrs. Akeredolu, also condemned the intervention of Senator Akpabio’s wife, Unoma Akpabio, in the crisis.

“In more civilised climes, Akpabio would have, by now, stepped down from office to clear his name and fight his battle. Drafting his wife to fight Senator Natasha is highly disingenuous and an attempt to dodge the bullets thereby throwing his wife under the bus. Dem miss road be dat!” She said.

The Former Ondo State First Lady also faulted criticism against Senator Natasha. She stated that the Kogi Central Senator should be commended for speaking out.

The Wife of Late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also argued that the Senate President ought to have informed the female senator before changing her seat.

“In the first instance, reassigning seats without one’s knowledge is wrong! It’s disrespectful and infringes on one’s right. Even if it had been done in the past and men for what ever reason, cowardly, decided to keep mute, but a bold Natasha, belled the cat by saying in an unequivocal terms, that it was wrong and we took notice. A wrong approach can be corrected no matter how long it had been applied. That’s the argument.

“Some unserious women are talking, blaming Natasha for being sentimental, and that has been Natasha’s way. What a pointless argument!. Natasha voiced her frustration, ‘having endured a lot’, according to her. That’s courage! That’s the kind of women we should support to represent us at the national assembly. Nigerian women have been so mistreated and overpowered in all spheres of life and consequently, cowed into silence.

“Is it not a big shame that Nigeria has only 4 female senators out of 109? We sure needed Natasha’s outburst for the country to take a second look at the National Assembly to know what is happening in those chambers. Not a few Nigerians believe that our interests are not represented at the National Assembly tagging it as a retirement home which calls for an overhaul.

“Natasha is on the part to making history. Nigerian women should rally round her. We need more of her type come next dispensation,” she added.