NAFDAC Blacklists Indian Company, Aveo, For Shipping Illegal Drugs Into The Counctry

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has blacklisted Aveo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited, an Indian company, from bringing its product into the country.

Naija News reports that NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, said the Indian Company was implicated in the illegal production and exportation of highly dangerous opioid combinations into West Africa, including Nigeria.

Professor Adeyeye explained that Aveo’s product could cause respiratory failure, seizures, overdose and death.

“Investigations have revealed that the company, managed by Vinod Sharma on the outskirts of Mumbai, is responsible for manufacturing and distributing Tafrodol and Royal 225—drugs containing a harmful mix of Tapentadol, a powerful opioid, and Carisoprodol, a banned muscle relaxant. These substances pose severe health risks, including respiratory failure, seizures, overdose, and death.

“A BBC World Service investigation exposed how packets of these drugs, branded with the Aveo Pharmaceuticals logo, have been found on the streets of Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire. Further evidence confirmed that Aveo Pharmaceuticals is also involved in the illegal exportation of high-dose Tramadol above 100mg, a strength not registered or approved by NAFDAC.

“Undercover footage captured Vinod Sharma admitting to the mass distribution of these opioids for abuse as street drugs across West Africa. Given the severity of these findings, NAFDAC has taken decisive action to blacklist Aveo Pharmaceuticals and block any future registration of its products in Nigeria,” she said

The NAFDAC DG, Professor Adeyeye reiterated the commitment of the agency to protecting the lives of Nigerians. She urged Nigerians to avoid patronizing unregistered medicines.

She further called for support from Nigerians in the agency’s fight against fake drugs and activities of fake merchants.

“NAFDAC remains committed to protecting public health by enforcing international best practices in pharmaceutical regulation, including stringent product registration, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, post-marketing surveillance, and pre-shipment inspections for high-risk imports.

“The agency has also intensified enforcement operations against illicit pharmaceuticals in major drug distribution hubs across the country.

“To further safeguard Nigerians, NAFDAC urges the public to avoid unregistered medicines and only use prescription drugs dispensed by licensed healthcare professionals.

“With continued vigilance and public support, NAFDAC will persist in its fight against the circulation of fake, substandard, and dangerous pharmaceuticals in Nigeria,” she added.