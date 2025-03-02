Military Can’t Stop Residents From Paying Bandits’ Levies – Retired Generals

Some retired military generals have admitted that the Nigerian military is unable to prevent residents in troubled areas from paying levies and ransoms to bandits, despite ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Naija News reports that the retired officers expressed skepticism about the military’s ability to stop locals from meeting the demands of bandit groups, given the widespread fear of attacks in rural communities.

Since banditry evolved into an organized crime in northern Nigeria—marked by mass abductions, village raids, and extortion—farming communities have been forced to pay heavy ransoms, levies, and protection taxes to bandits.

The levies imposed range between ₦20m and ₦200m, with bandit kingpins threatening to attack farms and homes if their financial demands are not met.

Communities Struggle To Raise Ransoms

In July 2024, residents of Toro community in Ukum LGA of Benue State were forced to sell their farm produce to raise ₦20m imposed by bandits. Each resident reportedly contributed ₦50,000 to avoid an attack.

Similarly, in September 2024, the people of Moriki town in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State struggled to raise ₦30m demanded by the notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji.

Earlier in January 2025, another feared bandit leader, Dantsito, issued a threat to attack communities in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State if they failed to pay ₦200m within two weeks.

Last week, a Sokoto State House of Assembly member, Aminu Boza, revealed that Turji had imposed a ₦25m levy on villages in Sabon Birni.

According to the Gobir Development Association, a professional group in the region, residents of local councils in the area have paid over ₦160bn in levies and ransom to bandits.

Military Urges Residents To Resist Bandits’ Demands

Despite the surge in ransom payments, the Defence Headquarters has repeatedly urged residents in the North not to succumb to bandits’ financial extortion.

Speaking with Punch, former Commandant of Army Signals and Chief of Defence Training and Planning, Gen. Ishola Williams (retd.), noted that residents’ deep-seated distrust in the military’s capability pushes them to comply with bandits’ financial demands.

He emphasized that the military must restore public confidence in its ability to protect communities, as the ongoing insecurity has left residents with little choice but to pay levies for their survival.

Williams said, “People don’t trust the military anymore. If the people knew that by refusing to pay the levy, the military would take action against those demanding it, no one would waste their money. So, it is an issue of trust.

“Secondly, there must be some people within the affected communities who are also benefiting from the levies and ransoms paid by the people to the bandits. That is why community policing is very important.”

Similarly, a former Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. John Sura (retd.), said residents of remote communities in the northern region would always struggle to heed the military’s advice of not paying levies due to a lack of consistent security presence to deter bandit attacks.

“If someone stronger than you threatens to kill you unless you give him something, you will typically have no choice but to comply,” he said.

Sura maintained that the military couldn’t be everywhere, saying, “Their presence is usually concentrated at local government headquarters or stationed at major road junctions leading into towns. But these villages are often far away—sometimes five to 10 kilometers. So how do you expect the military to respond swiftly?

“It is, therefore, expected that residents will seek ways to defend themselves, primarily through local security forces like the Forest Guard in Benue State. That was the approach some communities in Bauchi adopted. They inflicted such heavy losses on the bandits that they never returned.

“However, in the absence of such security measures, people have little choice but to pay ransoms and levies to ensure their survival and peace.”

Another retired general, who requested anonymity, cited the military’s inadequate manpower as a major factor contributing to their inability to provide adequate security.

He said, “The security agencies can make announcements and say, ‘Don’t fear them (bandits),’ but you know why you fear them—because they are right there on your streets. That’s how difficult this war is.

“Do you know the size of our military population? You can’t have such a limited number and expect the military to be everywhere. For instance, in Sokoto, where people pay such levies, the military isn’t there. They only come for operations and then leave. But the bandits remain with the people constantly.

“So, if the bandits are forcing people to pay levies, who do you think they will obey? Those who come and go, or the ones who stay, armed and in control?” It is the same with the police. Do you have policemen in every local government? You may have a police station in each one, but that doesn’t mean there are officers in all the villages.

“If criminals attack these villages and harass the people, the people will fear the criminals because they see them every day.”