Make Wike Politically Irrelevant – Adeyanju Tells Rivers Governor Fubara

Nigerian lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to resist the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Adeyanju called on Fubara to render Wike politically insignificant in Rivers State by the year 2027.

This appeal followed the Supreme Court’s ruling that halted federal allocations to Rivers State.

The Supreme Court mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation to cease funding to the Rivers State government.

The ruling will remain effective until Fubara terminates all illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional actions.

The apex court specified that funds would only be disbursed to Fubara’s administration once a legitimate Appropriation Law is enacted under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

In a judgment delivered on Friday by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, the Supreme Court also instructed the 27 members of the Rivers House of Assembly to resume their duties immediately.

The conflict between Wike and Fubara led to the defection of 27 lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This defection resulted in the declaration of their seats as vacant, and Amaewhule was subsequently removed as Speaker under Fubara’s administration.

A Speaker supported by Fubara, Oko Jombo, subsequently took office.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Wike stated that the decision indicated a need to end all forms of impunity in Rivers State.

However, Adeyanju, in a Facebook post, wrote: “I have not seen or read the Rivers judgment and as such cannot discuss or comment on what I have not read, but I want to urge Governor Fubara to resist Wike and also make him politically irrelevant in 2027.”