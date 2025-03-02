Ifon-Ilobu Communal Disputes: Adeleke Relaxes Curfew, Now 10pm To 4am Daily

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has relaxed the curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu communities over land dispute.

Naija News reports that the state’s Commissioner of Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the change in curfew time followed a gradual return of peace in the affected communities.

He stated that security agencies would continue to enforce the curfew and maintain 24-hours surveillance in the communities.

“His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed happiness and satisfaction with the gradual return to peace in the embattled communities of Ifon and Ilobu over land disputes.

“Though not yet 100% return to peace, Governor Adeleke, however, expressed conviction that it is just a matter of time for total peace to be attained in the communities.

“Accordingly, the Governor has directed that the initial 7 pm to 7 am curfew imposed on the two communities by his administration in the wake of the crisis on the 16th day of January 2025 be relaxed from the hitherto 12 hours to 6 hours daily, beginning from 10 pm to 4 am with effect from today, Sunday 2nd day of March, 2025 until total peace is seen and noted to have been returned.

Furthermore, Mr Governor has directed the contingent of all security personnel, including the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to continue to maintain a 24-hour surveillance in the warring communities,” he said.

Governor Adeleke further stressed the need for the communities to embrace peace and shun violence. He called on residents of the communities and traditional rulers to use the month of Ramadan to pray for lasting peace and harmony.

“All stakeholders in the communities are further advised to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably.

“Finally, His Excellency urges all sons and daughters of the two communities, including their traditional rulers and other interested stakeholders, to use the period of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan to pray for lasting peace and harmony.

“Mr Governor equally renewed his earlier appeal and warning that, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or masterminding any further breakdown of law and order to truncate the level of peace being gradually achieved in the two communities will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.