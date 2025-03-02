Fresh Crisis Looms In Rivers State As Former Local Govt Chairmen Vow To Resume On Monday

Twenty-one out of the twenty-three former local government chairmen in Rivers State have vowed to resume office on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The affected local government council bosses argued that based on the Supreme Court judgement of Friday, 28th February, 2025, their tenures have been extended after the apex court recognised the Martins Amaewhule-led legislature as the authentic House of Assembly in the state.

The decision of the local government chairmen was conveyed in a viral video on social media by the former chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, Samuel Nwanosike.

He said: “My name is Dr. Nwanosike Samuel, chairman of Ikwerre local government of Rivers State. By the judgement of the Supreme Court, I am still the chairman of the LGA because the Rivers State House of Assembly extended our tenure by six months.”

Attempts by Leadership to speak with some of the former LGA chairmen proved abortive as they failed to respond to calls and WhatsApp messages sent to them.

Naija News recalls that the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, had in April 2024 extended the tenure of the former LGA Chairmen for another six months based on Section 9(2) of the Rivers State Local Government Law 2024.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, however, refused to sign the bill and, on June 19, 2024, appointed caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the LGAs following the expiration of their initial tenure in office.

The caretaker committees oversaw the affairs of the LGA councils until October 7, 2024, when the governor swore in newly elected chairmen and their councillors for the local government areas.