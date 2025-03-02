Ex-President, Jonathan Visits Late Pa Adebanjo’s Home

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, visited the residence of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, to offer his condolences.

Naija News recalls that Pa Adebanjo died on Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at 96.

In his remark during a visit to the former Afenifere leader’s home, Jonathan characterized the deceased as a courageous individual who consistently championed truth and justice.

Jonathan underscored the importance of these principles, asserting that no nation can prosper without their adherence.

He said, “When we learned about the death of our leader, I issued a statement. Some of you must have read that statement, but I said that statement in newspapers was not enough; we must find time to come and pay this condolence to the family and the leaders of Afenifere.

“Our dear leader was not the leader of our Afenifere alone; he was a leader of this country. He was a man with enormous wisdom, courage and the willingness to do the right thing for this country.

“He believed in truth, and he believed in justice. And no nation can grow when there’s no truth, when there’s no justice, and those are the things he was known for. I am not surprised that he led the Afenifere very well.”

Jonathan recognized the significant contribution of Pa Adebanjo in advancing democracy and justice in Nigeria.

Among those present at the home of the late Pa Adebanjo were Chief Bode George, former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Koroma, Ayo Shobanjo, Chairman of Troyka Group, former Lagos Deputy Governor Kofowola Bucknor-Akerele, lawyer Dele Farotimi, and other leaders from Afenifere.

Pa Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Naija News reports that numerous dignitaries have come forward to pay their respects, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye.