Europe Leaders Rally Round Zelensky After Chaos Meeting With Trump

European leaders have expressed their support for the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, after a chaotic meeting with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office.

Naija News reported that at the meeting, which was supposed to signal an end to the three-year Russia-Ukraine war, Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a heated argument that ended a supposed peace deal signing event.

The President of European Union (EU), Ursula Von Der Leyen; the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, taking to their 𝕏 handles, in reaction to the February 28 meeting at the White House, renewed their support to Ukraine and Zelensky.

EU President said Europe would continue to work with Zelenskyy for a just and lasting peace.

“Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelenskyy.

“We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace,” she said.

The Chancellor of Germany, Scholz, assured the Ukrainian President that he can rely on his country and Europe for lasting peace in his country.

“Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe,” he said

On his part, President Macron of France stressed that Russia was the aggressor and Ukraine was the victim in the war. He stated that France, Europe and partners were right to have helped Ukraine and would continue to do so.

“There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so. By ‘we’, I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others.

“Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so. And respect to those who have been fighting since the beginning—because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children, and the security of Europe,” he stated.

Also, the Prime Minister Starmer, after hosting Zelenskyy in Downing Street, on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to finding lasting peace for Ukraine.

“It was an honour to welcome Zelenskyy to Downing Street and reiterate my unwavering support for Ukraine.

“I am determined to find a path that ends Russia’s illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security,” he wrote.