Rivers Governor, Fubara Agrees To Conduct Fresh LG Election After Supreme Court Ruling

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents of the oil-rich state that his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, Fubara disclosed that he had met with his legal team, who anticipate obtaining the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

Naija News reports that the governor emphasized that his administration remains committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Fubara has directed the Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) to immediately assume control of the 23 local government councils across the state. This follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the October 5, 2023, local government elections.

According to the governor, the civil servants will oversee the councils’ affairs until fresh elections are conducted by the State Electoral Commission.

He further instructed the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over to the HLGAs by Monday (tomorrow).

Read Full Broadcast Below

“STATEWIDE BROADCAST BY THE GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA, GSSRS, ON SUNDAY, MARCH 2, 2025, ON THE RECENT JUDGMENTS OF THE SUPREME COURT.

“My dear people of Rivers State, we are all aware of the recent Supreme Court judgments and pronouncements regarding aspects of the lingering political disputes in our dear State.

“2. Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

“3. Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

“4. While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

“5. Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgements may be available to them by Friday, 7th March, 2025.

“6. I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgements, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the State forward.

“7. Furthermore, given the outlawing of caretaker arrangements in the local government system, I hereby direct the Heads of Local Government Administration to immediately take over the administration of the 23 local government councils pending the conduct of fresh elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

“8. I further direct the outgoing local government chairmen to formally hand over the levers of power to the Heads of Local Government Administration by Monday, 3rd March, 2025.

“9. Although our dear State seems to be back in trying times, I urge everyone to remain calm and peacefully go about with their legitimate daily activities as we continue to do everything in our power to advance our responsibilities to the citizens.

“10. Thank you and may God bless Rivers State.”