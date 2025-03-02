Bandits Disguise As EFCC Officials, Kidnap Ten Hotel Guests In Niger

Suspected criminals impersonating agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have allegedly kidnapped ten individuals from the White Hill Hotel located on Shiroro Road in the Chanchaga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

A security analyst and counter-insurgency specialist, Zagazola Makama, cited intelligence sources indicating that the incident took place at approximately 4:58 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2025.

The armed assailants reportedly invaded the hotel, asserting that they were EFCC officials conducting an official operation.

“It was gathered that the suspects disabled the hotel’s CCTV cameras before entering guests’ rooms one by one and forcibly taking away 10 individuals to an unknown destination,” the report said.

The development has been confirmed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Intelligence Department (Acpol SID), who noted that investigations were ongoing to identify the perpetrators and locate the abducted victims.

“The public has been urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, as authorities intensify efforts to uncover the details surrounding the attack,” Makama added.

Meanwhile, some retired military generals have admitted that the Nigerian military is unable to prevent residents in troubled areas from paying levies and ransoms to bandits, despite ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Naija News reports that the retired officers expressed skepticism about the military’s ability to stop locals from meeting the demands of bandit groups, given the widespread fear of attacks in rural communities.

Since banditry evolved into an organized crime in northern Nigeria—marked by mass abductions, village raids, and extortion—farming communities have been forced to pay heavy ransoms, levies, and protection taxes to bandits.

The levies imposed range between ₦20m and ₦200m, with bandit kingpins threatening to attack farms and homes if their financial demands are not met.