Atiku Visits Adebanjo’s Family, Says His Death Is A Monumental Loss To Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a monumental loss to Nigeria, noting that the late Yoruba elder statesman lived a life of honor and service.

Naija News reports that Atiku made these remarks on Sunday during a condolence visit to the family of the late leader, accompanied by his entourage.

Reflecting on his interactions with the late elder statesman, Atiku stated, “It is quite true that this house has hosted me a couple of times. What did I take away from this house? The virtues that Pa Adebanjo lived and preached throughout his life.”

He further emphasized Adebanjo’s contributions to national unity and peaceful coexistence: “So, it is a matter of honor and respect that after his demise, we should come and pay our respects to his life, his works, and his contributions to the unity of this country.”

A Father And Adviser To Many

The former Vice President highlighted the deep impact Pa Adebanjo had on the political landscape and the guidance he offered to many leaders:

He said, “His loss is a monumental loss to the immediate family and to those of us who have admired him and tried to emulate his ways of life and his belief in the unity of this country.”

Atiku also reassured the family of his continued support, he said, “On behalf of the very short entourage that has accompanied me here, we are here to condole with the family, to let you know that we share in your loss because he was also a father to us.”

He added, “He was a father, he was an adviser, he was a guide in what we set out to do for this country. He always ensured that he told us the truth and nothing but the truth. We will continue to honor him by supporting the family he left behind.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also visited the late Afenifere leader’s residence on Sunday to pay his respects.