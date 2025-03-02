Allegations Against Akpabio Are Unsubstantiated – Deputy Chief Whip

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Peter Nwebonyi, has cautioned against what he describes as politically motivated falsehoods aimed at destabilizing the Senate, urging Nigerians to see through attempts to manipulate the institution for personal or political gain.

His statement comes in response to former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s recent remarks calling for transparency in handling allegations against the current Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

However, Nwebonyi argues that Saraki’s case—centered on an administrative issue concerning an official vehicle—was vastly different from the current allegations against Akpabio, which he says are unsubstantiated and timed to avoid disciplinary proceedings.

Naija News reports that Nwebonyi specifically criticized Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who recently accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

He claimed that her allegations only surfaced after she was summoned for disciplinary action, questioning why no prior complaints were made within the Senate or to female colleagues.

“If we take Saraki’s argument to its logical conclusion, we would be establishing a dangerous precedent—where any habitual liar can throw out an unsubstantiated allegation and expect the Senate to grind to a halt,” Nwebonyi stated.

Alleges Pattern of Reckless Claims

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip pointed to what he described as a pattern of reckless allegations by Akpoti-Uduaghan against prominent figures such as Reno Omokri, Dino Melaye, and Yahaya Bello, arguing that these claims have consistently lacked evidence.

He also noted that Akpoti-Uduaghan was appointed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content before the alleged incident, questioning why she would accept such a leadership role under Akpabio if she had truly been victimized.

Nwebonyi outlined three key points in handling the controversy:

– Akpoti-Uduaghan should first answer to the Senate Ethics Committee for her misconduct.

– If she has a legitimate harassment claim, she should take it to the appropriate legal forum.

– The Senate must resist being drawn into what he described as a “distraction campaign” designed to avoid accountability.

“The Senate is moved by reason and laws, not sentiments and drama,” Nwebonyi stated, adding that protecting the institution means ensuring it is not hijacked by what he termed “opportunistic falsehoods.”

He called on the Senate and Nigerians to remain focused and not allow blackmail to dictate the institution’s agenda.