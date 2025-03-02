Akpabio Didn’t Start The Seat Issue, It Was Chief Whip – Olujimi

Former Senator for Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, has disclosed that it was not the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, that started the seat crisis in the Senate that has led to sexual harassment allegations.

Naija News reported that Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Uduaghan-Akpoti, accused Senator Akpabio of sexually harassing her.

The accusation followed a seat crisis in the Senate, in which Akpabio ruled Natasha out of Order because she was not seated on her assigned seat.

Explaining on the Arise News interview, on Saturday, former Senator Olujimi, clarified that it was the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Munguno, that drew Akpabio’s attention that the Kogi Central Senator was not speaking from her allotted seat.

He stressed the need for senators to obey the rules of the Senate, noting that the Red Chamber is not for young people but for the elderly who have had life experience.

Her words: “It’s all about management. You know, the Senate is for the elderly. It’s not for the young. It’s for people who would have been through life, seen it all, and are willing to just work. And work well for the country. And so when you are there, you comport yourself, you manage people. Order 10 is not difficult to manage. But the Chief Whip stood up before she proclaimed Order 10 and said to the Senate President, Senator Natasha cannot speak from there because she’s not on her allotted seat.

“He was the Chief Whip. And that is his job. He is in charge of the chambers. He maintains law and order. That is why he’s called the Chief Whip. The Senate President didn’t start it. I watched it. It was the Chief Whip that got up and laid a complaint. And then the Senate President ruled on it. Once the gavel goes down, you really cannot do much because it’s over. So he ruled on it and said, you must go to your seat before you speak. So whatever Order you bring after then cannot work. So Order 10 does not work here? It cannot work. And when it’s out of Order, it’s out of Order. The rest is history. And when it’s out of Order, it’s out of Order.“