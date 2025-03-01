Why I Dumped PDP And Returned To APC – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has revealed that Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, was responsible for his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the reconciliation talks.

Naija News reports that on February 16, 2025, Sani and some members of the PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) joined the ruling APC in Kaduna.

Recall that in October 2018, Sani resigned from the APC over controversies surrounding the party’s primaries.

Sani later decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and secured the party’s senatorial ticket but lost the 2019 election to Sani, the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State.

Speaking on a programme on Channels Television, Hard Copy, on Friday, the ex-senator said Uba Sani mended bridges to facilitate his return to the APC.

He said, “A circumstance led to our mass exit from the APC sometime in 2018, and that circumstance has changed, and then we rejoined the APC in Kaduna state.

“First of all, I was a founding member of APC, particularly in Kaduna state. We established structures, and we did the campaigns and won the 2015 elections both at the senatorial and the governorship levels, and somewhere along the way, we parted ways with the governor (Nasir el-Rufai) in the state.

“We parted ways over differences that are both political, personal and also issues that affect the state, and for that reason we had to evict ourselves out of the party and then now we have a new governor who reached out to us.

“A governor who has been making consultations, building bridges across the state and then we also met and agreed that we should return to the party that we founded in Kaduna state.”