‘We Know Obasa Has The President’s Backing’ – Lagos West Aspirant

A Lagos West aspirant, has suggested that President Bola Tinubu is directly involved in the Lagos State House of Assembly crisis, despite maintaining an appearance of neutrality.

Speaking with Saturday Punch on the condition of anonymity, the aspirant noted that Tinubu’s influence in the ongoing power tussle was unmistakable.

“Tinubu’s handwriting on the Lagos Assembly crisis is clear on the wall,” he said.

The politician compared the President’s role in the Lagos crisis to his swift intervention in Rivers State, where he stepped in to mediate between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

He said, “Mr President intervened in the crisis between Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, but he wants us to believe that he closed his eyes to what is happening in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“We know Obasa has the President’s backing, and that is why he is acting the way he is.”

The aspirant further challenged Tinubu to publicly clarify his position on the Lagos Assembly crisis, rather than allowing speculation to fester.

“If Mr President wants us to believe he is neutral in this crisis, he should come out openly and give a direction on the matter,” he added.