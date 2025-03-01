Video: Wike Storms Port Harcourt After Supreme Court Judgement Against Fubara

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday night, hours after his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, lost at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop the release of funds to the Rivers State government forthwith until a proper House of Assembly is constituted.

The court also ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with all elected members.

The Supreme Court has ruled that its order will remain in effect until a properly constituted House of Assembly is established in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the apex court also barred the Accountant General of the Federation and other government agencies from disbursing funds to the Rivers State government until it complies with previous court rulings.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-member panel unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

In the wake of the court judgment favouring the camp of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, in a post via 𝕏, shared the video of his principal, who was being welcomed at the airport by a crowd of supporters.

He captioned the video, “Nyerisi has landed in Port Harcourt.”