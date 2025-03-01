Victor Osimhen Does Not Mind Joining Manchester United – Report

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, is reportedly enthusiastic about the possibility of joining Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window, as the 26-year-old forward prepares to depart Napoli permanently.

TEAMtalk indicates that Victor Osimhen is “greatly appreciative” of the interest from Manchester United, who are currently seen as frontrunners for his signature among various prominent European clubs.

Currently on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, Osimhen has delivered an impressive performance this season, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. This run has solidified his standing as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

With a release clause of approximately £62 million (€75 million) in his contract, Osimhen presents a compelling option for teams despite notable interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Osimhen aligns with manager Ruben Amorim’s efforts to resolve team goal-scoring issues, especially as current striker Rasmus Hojlund has faced challenges this season, scoring in only two Premier League matches since December.

There are suggestions that United could propose a swap deal that includes struggling Danish forward Hojlund and an additional £33 million (€40 million) for Osimhen. However, recent reports imply that Manchester United may be willing to activate Osimhen’s release clause directly.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also contacted Osimhen’s representatives, expressing their readiness to trigger the release clause as they seek a reliable striker to enhance their attacking lineup.

Amid this growing speculation, Osimhen has remained reserved about his future. After Galatasaray’s goalless draw against Fenerbahce in February, he stated, “To be honest, I don’t know. A few months ago, nobody thought I would come here. I never believed I would come to a club as big as Galatasaray. For me, I live for the moment. We will see what will happen in the summer and I want everybody to understand that I love this club so much and everyone associated with the club.”

Osimhen has not dismissed the idea of extending his loan with Galatasaray, particularly in light of a €65 million bid reportedly rejected by Napoli earlier this year. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has emphasized that any interested party must meet the full €75 million release clause for the striker.