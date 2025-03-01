UEFA Punishes Real Madrid Over Homophobic Chants Against Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid have received a fine from UEFA following an incident where some of their supporters directed homophobic chants at Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

As a punishment for homophobic chants against Pep Guardiola, the governing body of European football has mandated that the Spanish La Liga giants pay a fine of 30,000 euros, which is approximately £24,800.

In addition to the monetary fine, Real Madrid faces a suspended sanction involving a partial closure of their stadium. They are required to close off at least 500 adjacent seats during their upcoming European fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. However, this partial closure will only be enforced if further incidents occur within two years.

This unfortunate chanting episode occurred during Real Madrid’s emphatic 3-1 victory over Guardiola’s Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League playoff, held at the iconic Bernabéu earlier this month.

This win allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to advance to the knockout stages, securing qualification with an aggregate score of 6-3.

Looking ahead, Real Madrid are set to face their city rivals, Atlético Madrid, in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, March 4.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who are no longer in the Champions League campaign, will be in action in the English FA Cup later tonight against Plymouth Argyle.