Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 1st March, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 1st March 2025.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, has officially declared Saturday, March 1, 2025, as the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Announcing from his palace on Friday evening, the Sultan confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted earlier in the day, Friday, February 28, marking the 29th day of Shaban.

Following widespread reports of moon sightings from different regions, the council verified and accepted the observations, officially confirming the start of Ramadan 1446.

The Sultan urged Muslims to use the holy month for prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings and guidance for the nation and its leaders.

He also emphasized the importance of charity, encouraging support for the less privileged to enable them to observe the fasting period.

With confirmation from Islamic leaders nationwide, Muslims across Nigeria are now set to begin the month-long period of fasting, prayers, and devotion.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially enacted the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill into law.

The National Assembly approved the bill on February 13, 2025, following an increase from the original amount of ₦49.7 trillion proposed by President Tinubu.

The signing took place during a short ceremony in the President’s office on Friday.

The 2025 Appropriation Act signifies a remarkable 99.96% rise compared to the 2024 Budget, which was set at ₦27.5 trillion.

Naija News reports that this increase signifies the expected rise in revenues from agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Customs Service.

The budget is designed to tackle critical sectors, including security, infrastructure, education, and health, with a provision of $200 million aimed at offsetting the effects of recent reductions in U.S. health assistance.

The 2025 budget is predicated on ambitious economic projections, targeting crude oil production at 2.06 million barrels per day, with a benchmark price set at $75 per barrel.

Furthermore, the Federal Government anticipates an exchange rate of ₦1,500 to the U.S. dollar and aims to decrease inflation from 34.8 percent to 15 percent within the year.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has called for a detailed investigation into the sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Atiku, in a personally signed message on Friday, made available to Naija News, said the way the allegation is handled will send a strong message about Nigeria’s commitment to justice, accountability, and the inclusion of women in governance.

It would be recalled that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, had during a live TV interview on Friday, said she rejected Apkabio’s sexual advances, and she was thereafter subjected to persistent harassment in the Senate.

Reacting to the allegation, Atiku said the matter must not be taken lightly or thrown under the carpet. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, demanded a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation of the matter.

The former Vice President called on President Bola Tinubu and Akpabio himself to ensure the matter is treated with the highest importance.

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ruled on Friday regarding a case involving Khalifa Abiola and two others against the Federal Government of Nigeria, centered on alleged human rights violations related to the late Mrs. Kudirat Abiola.

In a judgment delivered by the Judge Rapporteur, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, the Court deemed the case inadmissible, citing that the applicants failed to demonstrate a direct relationship with the deceased or provide any legal authority to act as indirect victims on behalf of her estate.

Furthermore, the Court rejected the objections raised by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which questioned its jurisdiction over the matter, asserting that it fell outside the parameters of Article 9 of the Court’s Protocol.

The Court also dismissed the respondent’s claims that the applicants sought to revisit a case already adjudicated by a national court and that the matter had surpassed the permissible timeframe for legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court orders Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop release of funds to Rivers State government forthwith until a proper House of Assembly is constituted.

The court also ordered Martin Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with all elected members.

The Supreme Court has ruled that its order will remain in effect until a properly constituted House of Assembly is established in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the apex court also barred the Accountant General of the Federation and other government agencies from disbursing funds to the Rivers State government until it complies with previous court rulings.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye, the five-member panel unanimously dismissed a cross-appeal filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which challenged the legitimacy of the House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

The court ordered Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately alongside other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It criticized Governor Fubara for presenting the 2024 appropriation bill before a four-member Assembly, stating that the move denied 28 constituencies proper representation and violated an earlier court directive requiring him to present the budget before a validly constituted Assembly under Amaewhule’s leadership.

The Chairman of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Tajudeen Olusi, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus committee, led by Bisi Akande, and the GAC are working towards an amicable resolution of the ongoing leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Olusi clarified that neither the GAC nor the APC in Lagos State was involved in the removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, emphasizing that the decision was made internally by lawmakers without party consultation.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Ajah, Lagos, on Friday, he cautioned against dragging the council of elders into the leadership dispute that led to Obasa’s replacement by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Valentine Ozigbo, has declared that he would like to welcome Peter Obi to the APC.

Ozigbo maintained that he informed Labour Party leaders of his plan to dump the party before eventually defecting to the APC.

Naija News reports the former governorship candidate made the declarations on Thursday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television.

Asked during the interview if he informed Obi of his intention to defect to the APC, Ozigbo clarified that he informed the former presidential candidate of his intention to dump the Labour Party but didn’t disclose his new destination.

Naija News recalls that Ozigbo joined the APC about 24 hours after dumping the LP.

The new APC chieftain lamented the crisis rocking the Labour Party and said he looks forward to welcoming Peter Obi to the APC soon.

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has declared himself a true disciple of President Bola Tinubu.

According to Obasa, he has been following Tinubu since he left secondary school and has evidence to back up his claims.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television regarding the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obasa submitted that those who don’t know him as a core loyalist of President Tinubu have not been with them from the beginning.

He said this in response to a question on whether he has Tinubu’s backing in the crisis.

FA Cup matches scheduled during the holy month of Ramadan will incorporate brief pauses to accommodate Muslim players observing the fast.

Ramadan, a significant period in the Islamic calendar, is set to commence this weekend, coinciding with a couple of key FA Cup matches: Manchester City’s face-off against Plymouth on Saturday and Manchester United’s encounter with Fulham the following day.

During Ramadan, Muslims around the globe engage in fasting, which entails refraining from all food and drink from dawn until sunset.

In light of this, the Football Association has guided their fifth-round fact sheet, stating, “Players observing Ramadan will be permitted a short pause in play to break their fast.”

This pause will be carefully timed, with an agreement reached on when it will occur, ensuring it is not mistaken for a team drinks break or a tactical interruption.

Expressly, Manchester City’s match is set to kick off at 17:45 GMT, with sunset occurring just two minutes later at 17:47. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s match will begin at 16:30 the following day, with sunset at 17:49.

Notable Muslim players expected to take the field include Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khuzanov, along with United’s Noussair Mazraoui and Fulham’s Adama Traore. Additionally, Plymouth’s manager, Miron Muslic, also identifies as Muslim.

In previous years, the Premier League has similarly permitted pauses during Ramadan for players to break their fast, often during natural interruptions in the game, such as a goal kick or a throw-in, ensuring that players can uphold their religious practices while participating in the sport they love.

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has accused his twin brother, Peter of being responsible for the fraud allegation against their elder brother, Jude Okoye.

The singer made this known after securing Jude’s release from custody by staking his Ikoyi property while standing surety.

Naija News recall that Jude, former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square, was on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Facility following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering amounting to N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the court adjourned for Friday, February 28, 2025, for his bail hearing.

At the bail hearing on Friday, Rude Boy announced his willingness to stake one of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos, as he stood surety for Jude to be released to him on bail.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headline for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.