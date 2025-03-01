Tinubu Encourages Unity, Devotion As Muslims Begin Ramadan

As Muslims across the country begin the holy month of Ramadan, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, deepen their devotion to Allah, and extend acts of compassion to the less fortunate.

Emphasizing the spiritual significance of the period, Tinubu urged citizens to use the month for deep reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to fostering peace and progress in their communities.

“Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity. It is a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate. Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities,” Tinubu stated.

The President hoped that both words and actions during the holy month would reflect a collective commitment to peace, unity, and progress across the country.

Naija News reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, officially declared the commencement of Ramadan, urging Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s progress and stability.

Speaking from his palace, the Sultan confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of February 28, marking the end of Shaban and the beginning of Ramadan 1446.

He stated that reports of moon sightings from various regions were verified and accepted by the council, thereby confirming the start of the fasting period.

Encouraging Muslims to embrace acts of charity, the Sultan emphasized the importance of supporting the less privileged so that they too could fully participate in the sacred month.