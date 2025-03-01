Spanish Footballer Dies Of Cancer At 32

Spanish club Racing Santander has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of their former midfielder, Nico Hidalgo, who tragically lost his battle with lung cancer at the young age of 32.

Nico Hidalgo, who donned the Racing Santander jersey from 2018 to 2020, made 73 appearances during his tenure, showcasing his talent and determination on the pitch.

Beginning his football journey at his local club, Motril, Hidalgo later made his way to Granada, where he played for their reserve team, honing his skills and preparing for a professional career.

In a significant move in August 2014, he signed with the prestigious Italian club, Juventus. However, rather than immediately joining the first team, he was promptly loaned back to Granada and subsequently had another loan spell at Cádiz, where he further developed his potential.

In 2020, Hidalgo joined Extremadura, but circumstances took a turn when he didn’t feature in any matches and was diagnosed with lung cancer the following year. This devastating news led to his early retirement from football.

In response to his passing, Racing Santander described the loss as “irreparable,” while Granada described him as “an excellent footballer and a great person.”

Extremadura also conveyed their heartfelt condolences, stating, “We want to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We send you all our love and strength in these difficult times.”

In a separate football development, Nigerian defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is on the verge of leaving his current club, Fenerbahce, at the end of the season due to stalled contract negotiations.

The 27-year-old full-back has reportedly chosen to decline a contract extension that would keep him at Fenerbahce, as he is looking for a significant increase in his salary.

Currently earning under €3 million per year, Osayi-Samuel has set his sights on a pay raise that would effectively double his current earnings.

However, Fenerbahce seems reluctant to meet his financial demands, as Turkish news outlet Mackolik has indicated that the club has paused all discussions regarding his contract. As a result, they are prepared to let him leave on a free transfer this summer.

Osayi-Samuel’s impending departure has generated considerable interest from English clubs, particularly within the Premier League, with teams like Fulham and Crystal Palace expressing their desire to acquire his services.