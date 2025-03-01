Sexual Harassment Allegation: NANS Urges Tinubu To Intervene In Akpabio, Natasha’s Rift

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged President Bola Tinubu to wade into the rift between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her and refusing to pass her motion because she turned down his advances.

Reacting to the development, the Association urged Tinubu to step in before the situation degenerates further and causes international embarrassment to the country.

NANS made the call in a statement signed by its National Vice President, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia, on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Akinbodunse sued for peace and urged the duo to sheathe their swords for peace to reign.

She said the National Assembly is a key organ of the government which should be occupied by exemplary and forthright representatives of the people, adding that the face-off between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio should not be allowed to fester.

She argued further that if the issue, particularly the allegation of sexual harassment leveled against the Senate President by the female Senator, is not properly managed and rested, it would cause international embarrassment for Nigeria.

Akinbodunse, who urged the Senate President to live up to his position and extend an olive branch to the female Senator, equally charged Akpoti-Uduaghan to give peace a chance for the sake of the country.

The NANS National Vice President said that the student body will be keenly monitoring the situation, submitting “we will not hesitate to march to the National Assembly if the face-off is not resolved”.