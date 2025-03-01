Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Zelenskyy Describes White House Meeting With Trump As ‘Not Good For Both Sides’

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has described his recent meeting with U.S. President, Donald Trump, as unfavorable, admitting that it did not go well for either party.

Speaking about the Oval Office discussion at the White House, Zelenskyy acknowledged the tense atmosphere, calling the meeting “not good for both sides.”

Despite this, he expressed optimism that his relationship with Trump could still be mended.

The widely publicized encounter reportedly turned confrontational, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance openly criticizing Zelenskyy, accusing him of “gambling with World War Three.”

In a post-meeting interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy confirmed the tension, reiterating that the situation “was not good for both sides.”

However, when asked whether he owed Trump an apology, he avoided a direct response, stating, “I think that we have to be very open and very honest. And I’m not sure that we did something bad.”

Zelenskyy had traveled to Washington for high-stakes talks, hoping to secure a minerals deal that could serve as a step toward security guarantees from the U.S. as part of a ceasefire agreement to end the prolonged war with Russia.

However, following the contentious exchange at the White House, Zelenskyy left early, and a scheduled press conference to announce the minerals deal was canceled.