Rivers Crisis: ‘Fubara Must Govern According To The Dictate Of The Constitution’ – Wike’s Ally Declares

The former chairman of Emohua Local Government Area in Rivers State and a close associate of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, Chidi Lloyd, has stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara must govern within the framework of the constitution.

Naija News recalls that on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must halt the release of funds to the Rivers State government until a properly constituted House of Assembly is in place.

The court also directed Martin Amaewhule to resume legislative duties alongside all elected members.

Following the ruling, Wike expressed satisfaction, describing it as a victory for the rule of law. He argued that it was unacceptable for just three lawmakers to constitute the state assembly and legislate for the entire state.

According to him, the Supreme Court’s decision has ended what he called impunity in Rivers State.

The judgment addressed five different appeals related to the ongoing dispute in the state legislature.

Speaking on Channels Television, Lloyd emphasized that Wike had no direct involvement in the legal battles but insisted that Governor Fubara must adhere to constitutional provisions.

“The minister of the FCT is not a party to all of these things. But you talked about good governance, that we should allow Fubara to govern, no,” Lloyd stated.

“Fubara must govern according to the dictate of the constitution. As one of the judges told him today, you cannot set a law for yourself and not obey them and he made reference to where other arms of government will not allow the other arms to breathe.

“So the legislature in Rivers State should breathe.”

Lloyd also accused the governor of attempting to undermine the legislature.

“The governor, with due respect, brazenly move into where the Assembly people live with a view to demolishing it but we’re not quick to look… anyway…we’re now toeing the side of peace …those who have the penchant of not obeying court orders should please know that this is Supreme Court of Nigeria,” he added.