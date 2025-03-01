Rather Than Focus On ₦54.99 Trillion Budget Tinubu Signed Into Law, Nigerians Are Exerting Energies On Akpabio, Natasha Issue – APC Chieftain

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ayirimi Emami, has called for restraint as reactions continue to trail the face-off between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,

Naija News reports that Natasha, while speaking on Friday on the Arise TV programme, Morning Show, alleged that the Senate President was victimizing her following her rebuff of his sexual advances.

In a statement on Saturday, Emami demanded an immediate ceasefire from both federal lawmakers as he declared that enemies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration were determined to feast on it and create a distraction for Nigerians.

According to the APC chieftain, the avoidable media war took the minds of the majority of Nigerians off the critical issue of the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 budget President Tinubu signed into law Friday, February 28.

While emphasizing the need for the integrity of the Senate to be respected, Emima hinted that APC leaders in the South-South are making efforts to resolve the misunderstanding.

He said, “Rather than focusing on the nitty gritty of the 2025 budget and how it would accelerate the palpable progress being made in the country, many Nigerians are exerting their energies on the disagreement between the two distinguished senators”.

“As family, are making efforts to resolve the misunderstanding between the Distinguished Senate President, Goodswill Akpabio and our sister-in-law, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan”.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to both parties to embrace peace, for the interest of the nation.

“By the grace of God and the wisdom of our good ancestors, the issues will be resolved soon.”