Police, Task Force, And Armed Officers Take Over Lagos Assembly Complex Amidst Leadership Tussle

There was a heavy security presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex on Friday, as operatives from the state police command, task force, and armed mobile policemen took strategic positions to secure the premises.

Armed officers were seen stationed under trees along the three main roads leading to the Assembly gate, while others remained inside security vehicles parked along the roads.

Inside the Assembly complex, clusters of policemen sat in groups, maintaining a watchful presence.

At least 25 patrol vehicles from different police divisions were stationed along the road leading to the Assembly. The pedestrian gate remained shut, with two police officers positioned at the entrance, while a state task force van was strategically placed near the gate.

Beyond the armed officers, two Assembly workers were seen inspecting vehicles and redirecting individuals away from the entrance.

Naija News gathered that movement around the Lagos State Recreation Park, which is close to the Assembly gate, was also restricted, as large numbers of policemen sat in clusters.

Assembly Staff Confirm Increased Security Deployment

A female Assembly staff member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Punch, confirmed that the heightened security began on Thursday but escalated on Friday as tensions within the House intensified.

“As you can see, the whole complex is quite empty. On a normal day, people would be all over the stairs. I guess what happened on Thursday made people stay away today.

“The security situation here is unusual. It started yesterday, and when we arrived this morning, we saw that the number of officers had doubled. I believe it’s because of the ongoing issue,” she added.

The heightened security at the Lagos Assembly complex follows the ongoing leadership crisis that has seen fierce political tensions between Speaker Mojisola Meranda and ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.