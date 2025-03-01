Peter Okoye Responds To Rude Boy Over Accusation On Jude’s Prison Ordeal

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has denied alleged involvement in the ongoing legal troubles of his elder brother, Jude Okoye.

This comes after Peter’s twin brother, Rude Boy, accused him of being responsible for the fraud allegation against Jude.

The singer made this known after securing Jude’s release from custody by staking his Ikoyi property while standing surety.

Naija News recall that Jude, former manager of Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square, was on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Facility following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of money laundering amounting to N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the court adjourned for Friday, February 28, 2025, for his bail hearing.

At the bail hearing on Friday, Rude Boy announced his willingness to stake one of his properties in Ikoyi, Lagos, as he stood surety for Jude to be released to him on bail.

Speaking with journalists after the court hearing, Paul said Peter was responsible for the fraud allegation against Jude.

Responding to Paul’s allegation in an interview with Saturday Beat, Peter’s manager, Emem Kush, said, “I don’t think Peter has any comments on this issue, because the case is based on the EFCC investigation, and Jude Okoye. I don’t see what Peter Okoye has to do with it.

“Peter’s petition was only against the company that has been receiving funds on his behalf. So, don’t mix up issues or create issues where they are not.

“The EFCC was the one that received all of this, so it’s best to speak to them to know their findings.”