Osun: Bringing Royal Fathers Into This Act Of Lawlessness Is Insulting – PDP Blasts APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has opined that it is utterly insulting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to involve the royal fathers in the ongoing political crisis in the local council.

Naija News reports that the PDP, in a statement issued on Saturday, March 1, 2025, by its Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said it is unreasonable for the APC to drag the traditional institution into its desperate power grab mission, stressing that Yoruba culture and traditions are firmly against tricksters.

Bisi said the opposition party should halt its reign of impunity by calling off its illegal occupation of the secretariate in its effort to snatch power through the back door.

According to the PDP chieftain, the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Rivers councils contention has frustrated the Osun APC shenanigans, pointing that the apex court ruling affirmed that local councils election not conducted in line with Sections 28 and 150 of the Electoral Act, 2022, is in breach of the laws and should be voided.

Bisi also defended labour leaders for the proactive steps in safeguarding workers and not falling victim of the APC violence, warning that no amount of cheap blackmails will deny the union leaders the credit for saving the lives of members.

The statement reads, “Truth, no matter the effort to push it away, will always prevail. This was what the Supreme Court judgement in the Rivers LG tussle provided yesterday, affirming what we have always pointed out about the nullified YES or NO election conducted by the past administration in Osun state.

“Although the Osun APC may want to dodge this reality, the clear import of the apex court judgment was that local councils election in the country must observe certain provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, particularly Sections 28 and 150 of the electoral. That means that for an election to be valid, notice of election must not be later than 360 days, an important condition that the YES or NO election failed to meet, as the notice before that election was less than 60 days.

“So, the question the whole world should now ask the APC is, why will Osun bè different from Rivers state because that is the ludicrous position that they keep pushing. As we speak, there exists a judgement in the suit filed by the APP which nullified the October 15, 2022 election and went on to sack every beneficiary of the flawed election. Yet, the APC is disregarding this judgement of a court of competent jurisdiction and validated by the Court of Appeal, but they are illegally occupying the secretariat, and killing several of our members in the process.

“Therefore, we find it utterly insulting that the Osun APC will want to bring our royal fathers into this act of lawlessness, which has no place whatsoever in Yoruba culture and traditions. Only criminals break into buildings as the Osun APC did in our various secretariats, forcing their way into offices and damaging public properties.

“Only those with disdain for Osun workers and careless about their safety will attack labour leaders for taking proactive steps that kept workers in the councils away from harm. Although, we are not surprised given the Osun APC history of mistreatment of workers, it is shocking that it made it clear that their desperate power grab mission is worth more than the lives of workers,” he said.

“We suspect that Osun APC is not happy that workers are not among the list of casualties in the reign of violence they unleashed on the people during the forceful takeover of councils and want them to resume so they can do as they wished to avenge their rejection in the polls in 2022 and 2023. It is even laughable that the Osun APC mistake the PDP-led government for its wasteful years in the state, misusing public funds to coerce labour and others to do its bidding, however wrong they sound.

“Present set of leaders in the Osun labour movement are people of untainted integrity and don’t need monetary inducement to do what is right. They are not illiterates to recognise the Osun APC path to illegality and lawfully reject to be part of it. No part of the Akure Appeal Court judgement ordered the reinstatement of the sacked YES or NO officials and it is the height of absurdity for the Osun APC to expect workers in Osun state to be involved in the illegal acts.”