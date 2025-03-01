Obasa’s Return A ‘Massive Political Statement’ – APC Chieftain

A senior All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, has described Mudashiru Obasa’s return to the Lagos State House of Assembly as a “massive political statement” in the ongoing power struggle.

Speaking to Punch on the condition of anonymity, the APC chieftain emphasized that Obasa’s resumption and ability to hold a plenary session in the Assembly indicate a shift in his favour.

“Obasa’s resumption as the Assembly Speaker is a massive political statement in the political squabble. The fact that he held a plenary session in the House suggests that the pendulum is swinging in his favour. Also, by having the full complement of security with him, your guess is as good as mine,” he stated.

The party leader, a known loyalist of President Bola Tinubu, suggested that the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) might be disbanded, hinting at significant casualties by the time the crisis ends.

“The current crisis will mark the end of the influence of the so-called Governance Advisory Council. The fact that they couldn’t resolve the crisis and the President had to bring in a panel of three wise men, typically imported from outside Lagos, undermines the influence and importance of the GAC.

“The GAC has been found culpable; they are taking sides in this quarrel. Things will never be the same again in Lagos APC,” he added.

Tinubu To Reassess Lagos APC Leadership

The APC chieftain also hinted that President Tinubu is now taking a closer look at the political dynamics in Lagos, suggesting that the party’s leadership structure may be scrutinized.

He added, “With all these developments, I can assure you that the President will be focusing on paying more attention to details in Lagos politics.

“He has to begin to interrogate the commitment and loyalty of these so-called leaders, and that will have a serious impact on future political decisions in the state.”