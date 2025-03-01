Nothing Must Be Done To Rubbish The Institution – Saraki Sends Warning To Akpabio, Natasha

Former Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices must be adhered to in resolving the crisis between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment. This comes after discovering that her seat had been changed in the Senate without her consent.

Reacting to the incident, the Senate unanimously voted to refer Natasha to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

Speaking on that incident in a statement made available to Naija News on Saturday, Saraki called for transparency in the resolution process.

He warned those involved “to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution.”

He expressed his sadness and said, “I have watched from afar the recent development in the Senate between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“It is a development that has made me sad because of its overall negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution.

“I believe that everyone who has had anything to do with the National Assembly, particularly as a leader, member, and worker should always jealously protect these values which make the institution, the numero uno, among the three arms of government.

“It is for these reasons that I believe that the two parties in this dispute and their supporters in and out of chamber should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution.

“The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue.”