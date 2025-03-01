‘North Is Speaking Loudly, Forget These Bootlickers Who Have Sold Their Souls To The Devil’ – PDP Knocks Ganduje, Matawalle

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has berated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over their claims that northerners will re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that neither Ganduje nor Matawalle are in a position to speak for the North.

According to the PDP chieftain, Ganduje does not command the respect of northerners, including his home state, Kano, stressing he is simply an opportunist trying to justify his position in the APC.

Abdullahi noted that northerners have suffered immensely under APC’s governance and will not repeat the mistake of voting for a party that has exposed them to unprecedented poverty and hardship.

He urged Ganduje and Matawalle to focus on justifying their positions in government rather than making baseless claims about Northerners supporting Tinubu in 2027.

He said, “The APC National Chairman and the Minister of State for Defence are not in a position to speak for the North.

“First of all, Ganduje does not command the respect of northerners. Not even in Kano, where he hails from. He is simply an opportunist trying to justify his position in the APC.

“There are 19 states in the North, and Ganduje has never enjoyed national or regional acceptability to warrant speaking for the region.

“If you aggregate the majority view of northerners, you will realize that his claims are false and misleading.

“There is no such position as the North supporting APC or Tinubu. The country has been mismanaged under him, and the North is feeling the impact the most.

“Of the alleged 8 million votes Tinubu secured in the 2023 election, 5.6 million came from the North. Meanwhile, the entire South – including the South-West, South-South, and South-East – only gave him a little over 2 million votes.

“Now, the same North that voted for him is the one suffering the most. So where exactly does he expect to get the votes to win in 2027?.

“The North is speaking loudly and clearly. Forget these bootlickers who have sold their souls to the devil. They do not represent the North, and nobody is taking them seriously.

“Let them justify the mandate given to them by this evil contraption called APC.”