My Ex-husband Beat Me So Much That I Became An Alcoholic – Ayo Adesanya

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya, has opened up on how her abusive marriage negatively affected her.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the thespian disclosed that the abuse she experienced in her crashed marriage turned her into an alcoholic.

Adesanya narrated how her ex-husband stopped her from acting and threatened to pluck out her eyes with a knife.

The actress said she was abused for 10 years and could not leave because of the shame of people saying she couldn’t keep a man.

She said, “Anywhere my ex-husband saw me, he would beat me.

“He beat me so much that I became an alcoholic. But I couldn’t leave because of the shame of people saying I couldn’t keep a man.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has defended Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, over the ongoing Lamborghini saga with popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

Naija News reports that Sophia, in a leaked audio online, called out Burna Boy for failing to fulfil his promise after sleeping with her.

She claimed that the Grammy award-wining singer promised her a Lamborghini in exchange for sex.

Amid the controversy the issue had generated online, Burna Boy released a mocking video, questioning why a certain individual is angry over his failure to buy a Lamborghini.

However, reacting to the drama in a video via his Instagram page on Friday, Daddy Freeze backed Burna Boy for scoping Sophia to get intimate with her.

He advised women to stop selling their bodies in exchange for a Lamborghini.

He said, “Women, please stop selling your body for a Lamborghini. And please, men, una no get action? Una no fit talk to women? Which one is Lamborghini?”

“Una wan sleep with a woman and she’s requesting a Lamborghini in exchange. Burna Boy, correct guy, you try. Burst them. The government needs to look into this. It cannot be okay for a girl to believe that she can get a car or a house by sleeping with a guy.”

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Lambo Lamba. Burna did well. Never press money when you can scope. The government needs to step in and stop this sex-for-Lambo-style drama.”