Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri, has made an encouraging return to training with Manchester City, marking a significant step in his recovery from a debilitating knee injury.

Rodri, who has been sidelined since September due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), took to the pristine pitches at the Etihad Campus on Friday for an individualized on-field workout.

The 28-year-old Spain international’s absence has had a noticeable impact on the squad, with last season’s Premier League champions now trailing 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Additionally, the team faced an early exit from the Champions League, highlighting Rodri’s critical role in their success.

On Friday, the club shared video footage featuring Rodri engaged in various drills, showcasing his agility as he ran, turned, and struck the ball. Seeing him back on the training ground filled Manchester City fans with hope and optimism.

Despite the uplifting development, manager Pep Guardiola has tempered expectations regarding Rodri’s imminent return to competitive play. He emphasized the importance of a careful and thorough recovery process, stating, “The most important thing for Rodri right now is to recover well. It’s going really well, and he feels really good, but step by step we will see.”

Rodri was named in Manchester City’s Champions League squad earlier in February, but Real Madrid subsequently knocked the team out during the play-off stage.

Nevertheless, with nearly three months remaining in the domestic season, there remains a glimmer of hope that Rodri may return to action, potentially participating in the prestigious Club World Cup set to take place in the USA in June.

The prospect of Rodri’s return is crucial, as Guardiola’s squad will have limited preparation time for the 2025-2026 campaign. This season has starkly illustrated that without Rodri anchoring their midfield, Manchester City struggles to maintain 5 usual levels of performance, emphasizing just how vital his presence is to the team’s dynamics and success.