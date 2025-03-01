LASEMA Battles Fire At Medical Centre, Prevents Spread

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has successfully controlled a fire

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the agency promptly activated the state’s emergency response plan after receiving distress calls via its 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines at 18:29 hrs on Friday.

“Upon arrival at 18:50 hrs, LASEMA’s Eagle Response Team discovered that sections of a storey building housing the hospital were being gutted by fire,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was triggered by a power surge, which resulted in a spark when electricity was restored. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were recorded.

He further explained that emergency responders, including the LASEMA Response Team Fire Unit and other agencies, worked tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

“The fire is still raging, and responders are battling to put it off. Response and recovery operations are in progress,” Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Emergency teams at the scene included the LASEMA Response Team, LASEMA Fire Unit, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos Neighbourhood and Security Corps, and the Nigeria Police Force.