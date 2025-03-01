I Hope You Will Hail Fubara After Supreme Court Judgement – Wike Takes Jab At Atiku, Bala Mohammed

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has mocked the 2o23 presidential candidate, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Chairman of the party’s Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, over their support for the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

He wondered if Atiku and Mohammed would continue to hail Fubara for disobeying court orders like they did in the past following a Supreme Court judgment against Rivers State.

Wike stated this while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation to stop allocation to the Rivers State government.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Wike said the judgment indicated that the impunity in Rivers State must stop.

He said, “This are some of the things we see in this country, when you say something people will start to carry blackmail and would fall trap to that.

“For me, it’s happiness for Rivers people and Nigerians that yes this impunity must stop, enough is enough. You are aware when the issue of local government came up, a governor elected who has taken oath to abide by the constitution, came out to say that it’s a corrupt judgment.

“But we thank God, today the apex court had said it all, go back you have no budget; Central Bank and Accountant General, you can’t continue to release money when there is no government.

“Until you present your budget to the appropriate assembly, which is the 27 members, no money should be released.

“You refused to follow the electoral act in terms of conducting the local government election, what was the issue? INEC don’t release voters register if you don’t comply with court given order, you said no that you won’t obey and Nigerians were clapping.

“People like Atiku were hailing that yes you have done well, I hope they will also hail him today? I hope the Chairman of PDP governors forum will also hail him today?

“The Supreme Court has said enough is enough, we must not truncate our democracy. If they had allowed this, one day one member would constitute an assembly and there is nothing you can do.”